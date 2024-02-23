Six big musicals will enjoy their LA premieres next season at the Hollywood Pantages

What to Know The Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced its 2024-2025 season line-up on Feb. 23, 2024

The acclaimed venue previously announced that "Hamilton" would start the season and "Wicked" would enjoy a two-month engagement around the holidays

"Kimberly Akimbo," the 2023 Tony winner for Best Musical, is on the grand stage in October

February can feel particularly lacking in razzle, and as far as dazzle goes?

There's a dearth of that, too, as we slog through the final full month of winter.

But there's a group that possesses a gorgeously glittery soul here in Southern California, a cultural venue that understands that we're looking for something lively and light to anticipate as the soggiest season comes to a close.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Maybe that's one reason that the Hollywood Pantages Theatre has made a tradition of announcing its upcoming roster around the end of February, all to give musical fans a lot to chew on, plan for, and buzz about.

And while the buzz already began before the unveiling of the 2024-2025 schedule, which happened on Feb. 23 — the Pantages crew gave fans a Halloween treat on Oct. 30, 2023 with an early "Wicked"-is-coming-back reveal — there was more razzle-dazzle in store.

The much-anticipated return of "Hamilton" was also announced earlier in February, and fans won't have to wait long to be back in "The Room Where It Happens"; the beloved musical is the season opener, kicking the whole cavalcade of musical goodness off in September.

Tony winners are known for calling upon the Tinseltown spot soon after they scoop up all of those impressive trophies, and "Kimberly Akimbo" will continue the tony tradition. The comedy won 'Best Musical' at the 2023 Tony Awards, as well as in a host of other categories, and it will take the stage in October.

There's more amazingness still to come: "Back to the Future," a newer Broadway favorite inspired by the 1985 Universal film, follows.

"Wicked" is the December-January treat, the multi-award-winning "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" explores fresh magical realms, "A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical" finds those "Sweet Caroline" vibes, and "Some Like It Hot," the zingy romp, dances into Prohibition-era Chicago.

Rounding out the season in the summer of 2025, right when the corn is high? It's the snappy and sunny-spirited "Shucked."

"Get ready to unlock the magic of Broadway with an all-new Hollywood Pantages season that will cast a spell on theatre lovers everywhere," shared Broadway in Hollywood President Jeff Loeb.

"With six LA premieres, all direct from Broadway, and the return of two of the biggest blockbusters to ever grace our stage — what else could a lover of live entertainment wish for?"

"Join us for a journey through time filled with laughter, great music, and moments that will enchant us long after the final curtain call. Our 2024-25 season is SO GOOD. SO GOOD. SO GOOD!"

Thinking of purchasing the popular Season Ticket Package? That's available now.

You say you're a current holder of season tickets? You can renew right away.

Want to know about the on-sale dates for individual tickets? Keep tabs on the Broadway in Hollywood site for more information soon to come.