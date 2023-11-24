Big Bear

Skis on, Southern Californians, for opening weekend at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit

The mountain-fun destinations are schussing into their seasons; Snow Valley makes its seasonal debut in early December.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Big Bear Mountain Resort

What to Know

  • Big Bear Mountain Resort near Big Bear Lake
  • Bear Mountain opens to passholders on Nov. 25 and the general public on Nov. 26; Snow Summit opens to everyone on Nov. 26; operating hours are Fridays-Sundays (for now)
  • Snow Valley is expected to open on Dec. 2 (but do confirm closer to the date)

November has been on the sunnier and milder side in several parts of the region, but December is on the doorstep, bringing with it, as it traditionally does, a main course of cooler afternoons, cold nights, and damper forecasts, at least around some of our mountainous areas.

Bear Mountain and Snow Summit are gearing up for this anticipated arrival, and fans of the two ski/snowboard spots won't have to wait long to find December-style delights.

In fact, wintry fun can be found at Big Bear Mountain Resort beginning the last weekend of November, which is opening weekend for both destinations.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Bear Mountain opens to its passholders on Nov. 25 and the public on Nov. 26 while Snow Summit will be open to everyone on Nov. 26.

Keep in mind that the resort will be operating on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday schedule.

If you're attached to particular chairs, you'll want to keep an eye on the Bear Mountain and Snow Summit social pages; for now, Chair 9 will be open at Bear Mountain, with "no beginner terrain available."

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Holidays 3 hours ago

Smorgasburg LA's Holiday Market is starting its festive four-Sunday run

Weekend Nov 23

Things to do this weekend: Cheer for the famous Hollywood Christmas Parade

Chairs 1 and 8 will be running at Snow Summit.

And if you're awaiting the seasonal ribbon-cutting at Snow Valley, you're almost there: The opening date is expected to be Dec. 2, but do check back to see if that changes in the coming days.

But wait: Tubing at Big Bear Snow Play opened earlier in November, if you're seeking a quick spin down a chilly hillside with the family; check dates and times before heading up the mountain.

This article tagged under:

Big BearOutdoor FunFamily FunSkiing
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us