Skis on, Southern Californians, for opening weekend at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit

What to Know Big Bear Mountain Resort near Big Bear Lake

Bear Mountain opens to passholders on Nov. 25 and the general public on Nov. 26; Snow Summit opens to everyone on Nov. 26; operating hours are Fridays-Sundays (for now)

Snow Valley is expected to open on Dec. 2 (but do confirm closer to the date)

November has been on the sunnier and milder side in several parts of the region, but December is on the doorstep, bringing with it, as it traditionally does, a main course of cooler afternoons, cold nights, and damper forecasts, at least around some of our mountainous areas.

Bear Mountain and Snow Summit are gearing up for this anticipated arrival, and fans of the two ski/snowboard spots won't have to wait long to find December-style delights.

In fact, wintry fun can be found at Big Bear Mountain Resort beginning the last weekend of November, which is opening weekend for both destinations.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Bear Mountain opens to its passholders on Nov. 25 and the public on Nov. 26 while Snow Summit will be open to everyone on Nov. 26.

Keep in mind that the resort will be operating on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday schedule.

If you're attached to particular chairs, you'll want to keep an eye on the Bear Mountain and Snow Summit social pages; for now, Chair 9 will be open at Bear Mountain, with "no beginner terrain available."

Chairs 1 and 8 will be running at Snow Summit.

And if you're awaiting the seasonal ribbon-cutting at Snow Valley, you're almost there: The opening date is expected to be Dec. 2, but do check back to see if that changes in the coming days.

But wait: Tubing at Big Bear Snow Play opened earlier in November, if you're seeking a quick spin down a chilly hillside with the family; check dates and times before heading up the mountain.