Orange County

Slater’s 50/50 Has a 24-Karat Burger

The "NYE Ball Drop" is only available during December.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Through December
  • Huntington Beach and Anaheim Hills
  • $24

Spying something sparkly during the holidays? It isn't that uncommon. You might come across a Christmas-themed yard display, or a lighting extravaganza at your local mall, or even your own tree.

But finding glitter in your grub? Sparkle isn't a feature seen in our food, usually. But Slater's 50/50, that creative burger emporium with strong and savory Southern California roots, is changing it up this season with the 24-Karat NYE Ball Drop burger.

True, "NYE" is in the curious comestible's handle, but here's the good news: You can get this goodie all December long, at two Slater's 50/50 locations. Here's the not-as-good but light-a-fire part: Once New Year's Eve ends, the burgers in your life go back to being gold-free.

This burger, though? It's got "24-karat 'gold-dusted' billionaire's bacon,' in addition to an Australian Wagyu beef patty (1/2 pound), truffle cheese, demi glace, roasted garlic aioli, bacon jam, and arugula.

The brioche bun? Oh auld lang syne, it's also dusted with gold.

Find this fanciful take on the not-so-basic burger at the Huntington Beach and Anaheim Hills locations, along with other ho-ho-hot items found on the company's Ugly Sweater Christmas Menu. A septet of seasonal cocktails, as well as a pair of special desserts, round it all out.

