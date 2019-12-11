Sled Over to This Arts District Santa’s Village

What to Know Through Dec. 30, 2019

Tickets start at $25

Photos with Santa additional

Tickets to the North Pole can be a little tricky to come by during December.

After all, all of the reindeer that call the icy expansive home have sent for their relatives, the family members that live south of the Arctic Circle, so trains have filled up.

Same with the elves, and the fairies, and the gnomes, and everyone else who pitches in, all year long, at the most famous toy workshop in the world.

There is a way, however, to call upon Kris Kringle's home turf, and you only need visit the Arts District to do so. How can this be so? Because WISDOME LA, the massive "arts entertainment park," has recreated Santa's North Pole Village, for a limited-time run, all so those of us that can't make the real thing will have somewhere sweet to see.

So what can be seen in this roomy space, which happens to be full of festive, photo-perfect sets?

An "immersive snowflake adventure ride" will put you in the middle of some swirly action, while a massive Grinch-style chair means you can strike a pose for all the Whos you know.

There's a spot for cookie-decorating, and a huge bevy of nutcrackers, and Santa's Holiday Village, too, where you can peek inside elf-cute abodes "... and see the magic that surrounds Santa while sipping a cup of hot chocolate."

These experiences are all included in your ticket, which starts at $25, though there are a few extra activities for purchase, such as photos with Santa and ice skating (as well as snowglobe selfies).

It's all making spirits quite bright through the day before the final day of the year, so ride your sleight for the 35,000-square-foot DTLA destination and have your North Pole-directed longings met.