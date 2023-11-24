Smorgasburg LA's Holiday Market is starting its festive four-Sunday run

What to Know Smorgasburg LA's Holiday Market at ROW DTLA

Four Sundays: Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17; the Dec. 10 market will spotlight Filipino crafts, foods, and music

Free market entry; no dogs allowed

We're now entering the shop-iest season of the year, when days of the week transform into Official Shopping Occasions With Catchy Names.

This can be very helpful, especially if you'd like to support a local small business (that's the Saturday after Thanksgiving) or give to a nonprofit you love (mark the following Tuesday on your calendar).

Many people will also be keeping an eye out for interesting pop-up marketplaces, the sorts of shop-around experiences that feature fanciful gifts of a more handmade or quirky nature.

Those are also in full flower as November 2023 comes to a conclusion. And here's something sweet: One of the largest outdoor food markets around, Smorgasburg LA, will feature a four-Sunday Holiday Market.

That market-y goodness kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 26 and concludes on Dec. 17, giving you ample time to stop by ROW DTLA for a taco, a bun, and some festive fun, the kind that comes from browsing bespoke-ish gifts.

Among the vendors at the Holiday Market, which will fill out an aisle at the popular food destination? Look for the beautiful Oaxacan apparel at the Itandehui Indigenous Art booth while Body Kantina will have the soaps and bodycare goodies.

Art, posters inspired by music, elegant chef-worthy knives, and more excellent finds will be for sale near all of that great grub.

Entry to Smorgasburg LA is, as always, free. Check out all you need to know on this site now.