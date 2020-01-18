ROW DTLA

Smorgasburg LA’s Sound-Strong Sunday

Record Fair makes its 2020 debut at the ROW DTLA food-and-more market.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Smorgasburg LA/PeterMacdiarmid/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Sunday, Jan. 19
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • ROW DTLA

No more answering office emails on weekend mornings (at least wait for midday). No more starting errands moments after you're out of bed. And cleaning? That can probably wait for Saturday afternoon.

You have, instead, taken an oath, a vow, if you will, to carve out some time for cultural pleasures, for reading or daydreaming or listening to music. And if you're now pairing weekend mornings with that last category, be cheered, for a record-fun event is returning to Smorgasburg LA on Sunday, Jan. 19.

It's Record Fair, an occasional, every-so-often, don't-want-to-miss-it happening that celebrates great vinyl in a delicious setting.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Torrance 7 hours ago

Woman Arrested, Police Search for Two More Suspects in Torrance 7-Eleven Assault

Delta Air Lines 7 hours ago

Anger at Town Hall Meeting Over Jet-Fuel Dump in South LA Communities

That setting? It's the foodie market, which sees a number of cuisine-cool vendors come in each Sunday, all to sell their most snackable stuff to visitors.

As for the vinyl end of things? Records, both of the classic and the lesser-known-but-still-gems variety, will be for sale.

Have a turntable that's currently record-less? That's a bit of a blue sight. Best fill it with a platter or two, to fulfill your vow to be more connected to cultural goodness on weekend mornings, and weekday mornings, and all the other hours of the week.

Entry to Smorgasburg LA is free, but, yes and of course, show with dough if you want to buy anything.

Best of all? Well, there are plenty of contenders for the "best of all" category, but this is sweet: Record Fair will pop up every third Sunday starting now.

This article tagged under:

ROW DTLADTLAArts DistrictSmorgasburg LA
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us