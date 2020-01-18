Smorgasburg LA’s Sound-Strong Sunday

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 19

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROW DTLA

No more answering office emails on weekend mornings (at least wait for midday). No more starting errands moments after you're out of bed. And cleaning? That can probably wait for Saturday afternoon.

You have, instead, taken an oath, a vow, if you will, to carve out some time for cultural pleasures, for reading or daydreaming or listening to music. And if you're now pairing weekend mornings with that last category, be cheered, for a record-fun event is returning to Smorgasburg LA on Sunday, Jan. 19.

It's Record Fair, an occasional, every-so-often, don't-want-to-miss-it happening that celebrates great vinyl in a delicious setting.

That setting? It's the foodie market, which sees a number of cuisine-cool vendors come in each Sunday, all to sell their most snackable stuff to visitors.

As for the vinyl end of things? Records, both of the classic and the lesser-known-but-still-gems variety, will be for sale.

Have a turntable that's currently record-less? That's a bit of a blue sight. Best fill it with a platter or two, to fulfill your vow to be more connected to cultural goodness on weekend mornings, and weekday mornings, and all the other hours of the week.

Entry to Smorgasburg LA is free, but, yes and of course, show with dough if you want to buy anything.

Best of all? Well, there are plenty of contenders for the "best of all" category, but this is sweet: Record Fair will pop up every third Sunday starting now.