Snack and sip your way through ‘Delicious Little Tokyo,' the beloved culinary celebration

What to Know Delicious Little Tokyo

Saturday, May 4; tickets are available through the event site, with some free events popping up during the happening

Stroll through the vibrant neighborhood, try tastes, and enjoy free activities

Stopping by Little Tokyo to pick up your favorite yakisoba or the green tea mochi you daydream about may not be the quickest of visits; after all, once you're strolling by the neighborhood's many eateries, shops, and attractions, you'll want to turn that fast swing-through into a stay-all-day kind of plan.

The team behind Delicious Little Tokyo, the destination's annual culinary celebration, understands the bustling neighborhood's devoted foodie fandom.

And to honor that enduring devotion?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There is a big and bountiful day of beautiful bites, beverages, and memorable moments planned for Saturday, May 4.

As with past Delicious Little Tokyo events, the local eateries found around the area, which is centered near 1st Street and Central Avenue downtown, will be making some of their most sublime dishes.

That means you may enjoy some hearty chicken karaage at T.O.T., a fried symphony of poultry panache, or the TAKOYAKI THE CRISPY at Takoyaki TaNoTa, a dough-tastic line-up of toothsome balls featuring octopus and a piquant sauce.

Teriyaki at Mitsuru Sushi & Grill, pork croquettes at Kouraku, and the refreshing blueberry matcha latte at Yoboseyo! Superette, as well as other neighborhood vittles of note, offer attendees a bouquet of snacky sensations.

But the May 4 merriment isn't solely about snacking your way through Little Tokyo; a food history tour, miso ball workshop, and spirits-focused events — a Baijiu 101 Workshop honors the "centuries-old traditional Chinese spirit" — are on the roster.

Activities, art, and an air of convivialness will complement the culinary fun. For tickets, times, and everything appetizing, swing by the Delicious Little Tokyo site now.