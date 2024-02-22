Snack in spectacular fashion at the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival in Santa Monica

What to Know Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica

March 1 through 3, 2024

21+ only; $225 general admission (per evening); $325 VIP admission (per evening); includes "unlimited food" and "free-flowing drinks"; $450 general weekend pass

March just may be the gourmand's favorite gateway month.

Think of it as a delicious doorway that leads us to the warmer months and a bounty of excellent food festivals, the sorts of celebrations that are generally on hold as winter blows through the region.

True, January may be California Restaurant Month, but finding a large-scale snack-around event is harder in the winter. It's really around March when the big, bite-filled, beverage-laden larks begin to alight at spectacular locations around Southern California.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And the LA Wine & Food Festival isn't waiting for spring's start or even the second half of the month: The cuisine-tacular, which will welcome several well-known chefs and winemakers to a pretty spot at the beach, will take place on March 1, 2, and 3.

If those dates feel a bit like an exciting countdown — 1, 2, 3 — then you're onto the right vibe: The inaugural festival is making the most of its first festive outing. It'll happen over three evenings, with "unlimited food" and "free-flowing drinks" available to those holding a general admission ticket.

There's a VIP option, too, if you'd like to try "exclusive bites" in the VIP Lounge.

Chifa, Bridgetown Roti, and Pizzana will be there, while several chefs will bring their best-of-the-best to the bash.

Stephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat will stop by on March 1 with Chili Crunch Beef Noodles, Ben Ford will be there on March 2 with Dungeness Crab-Leek Fonduta, and Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai will present Peruvian Scallops on March 3.

A candy-filled Sweets Room, devoted to decadent, sticky, gooey goodness, will be open to guests, and a bar that takes its style notes from punk rock.

The Artist Plate Project will also raise funds for the Coalition for the Homeless, so plan to peruse the plates and possibly bid while visiting the festival.

For the full foodie line-up, how to go for the big-big-big weekend pass, and what to expect, click.