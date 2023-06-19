Pasadena

Snack stylishly at Foodieland, a flavorful Rose Bowl food festival

The three-day event will feature over 150 appetite-tempting vendors.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Inti St. Clair

What to Know

  • Foodieland Night Market
  • June 23-25, 2023
  • $6 admission

The first weekend of summertime may be one of the calendar's most magical occasions, a time that almost demands — delightfully, of course — to be celebrated in a fabulous and out-of-the-ordinary manner.

And something that is definitely behind the ordinary? Coming across dozens and dozens of dining choices, all dotting one legendary landmark.

The landmark is Rose Bowl Stadium, which will again welcome an appetizing array of vendors on June 23, 24, and 25 as Foodieland, a mondo outdoor food festival, settles in for an enticing engagement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And mondo, it shall be: Over 170 vendors are expected at the three-day festival, a "carefully-curated multicultural marketplace representing foods and flavors from across the globe."

food Jun 16

How Flamin' Hot Cheetos became a cultural icon for U.S. Latinos

Dining Jun 7

Musso & Frank's famous Flannel Cakes make their delectable dinner debut

Summoning some of the best plates from around the planet won't be the only reason Foodieland feels so awesomely international; the event will extend to 10 p.m. each night, an admiring ode to the great night markets of Asia.

Entry is $6 — kids ages 5 and under are admitted free — and you'll want to have funds for food, of course.

This is important: Advance tickets are required, as no admission will be sold at the Rose Bowl. Get yours online now.

Betty's Tacos, Lilikoi Boba, and House of Bao will be in attendance, oh yum.

The dates? The whole cuisine-packed caboodle unfurls just after summer officially begins, which means you'll want to be in Pasadena on June 23, 24, or 25.

This article tagged under:

PasadenaDining
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us