So wholesome: Piglets make their squeal-worthy ‘Pig Cam' debut

What to Know OC Fair opens on July 14, 2023 (select dates)

Advance admission required

Centennial Farm has several animals, including cows, chicks, and pigs; the newest batch of piglets was born on July 1

We're only days away from the opening of the OC Fair, that pig-tastic, cow-cute, everything-agricultural wonderland that dominates our animal-obsessed imagination well before the Ferris wheel takes its first annual spin.

But we can find that cuteness on our screen, well before we head to Costa Mesa, by clicking our way to Centennial Farm, the OC Fair & Event Center's adorable on-site critter area.

And if you land on the Pig Cam, the live feed from the farm? Oh goodness: You may encounter a curly-tailed cadre of new piglets.

A busy group of new youngsters was born on the first day of July, so catching a heartstring-tugging glimpse of them on the live cam is a definite possibility, even well before the fair officially opens on Friday, July 14.

But you say you want to behold these beauties in person, as well as the chicks, horses, and beautiful bovine?

You only need to swing by the big red barn after the sizable celebration commences.

Good to know? Centennial Farm is currently closed but will be open during the OC Fair's run (so don't swing by before July 14, is what we're politely advising).

Keep in mind that the fair is open on select dates through Aug. 13, and buying an advance ticket?

You'll absolutely need one to enter (though no separate admission is required to visit Centennial Farm). So be sure to secure yours before following the bright lights to the carnival-cool, food-fun, music-and-more spectacular.

If you do tune into the Pig Cam and there are no piglets to be found, our advice is to check again in a few hours, or even the next day, to see if the little ones are back for an on-camera romp.

Pictured: Piglets from a past OC Fair have a sweet snuggle.