Soar by Glendale's historic Grand Central Air Terminal for a rare look inside

What to Know The History & Restoration of Grand Central Air Terminal, presented by the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles

Saturday, May 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

$24 ADSLA member; $34 general public, if any tickets remain; tickets go on sale to members at noon on April 18

Sweet-scented swaths of the San Fernando Valley were blanketed with citrus groves during a not-so-long-ago era, and while the bright oranges and lemons were certainly eye-catching, locals were often seen looking up.

That's because flight gave fruit some real competition for attention back in the day, with small airports popping up around the still-rural region and spunky aviators and aviatrices displaying their derring-do on a regular but rollicking basis.

The Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale was a busy hub during the early days of Southern California's soar-high high jinks, a must-stop for some of the best-known pilots of the day, including Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The historic building, which will mark its centennial at the end of this decade, still grandly stands as part of the Walt Disney Company's Grand Central Creative Campus; the company restored the storied structure, an intensive multi-year process, and flight fans can admire its handsome exterior from a nearby sidewalk whenever they like.

Now a rare treat will be "wheels down" at the terminal: The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles, in partnership with Disney, is opening the building for a fascinating presentation, one that will journey through Grand Central Air Terminal's history, which included both feats of flight and cinematic stardom.

"The History & Restoration of Grand Central Air Terminal" will take place on May 4 and tickets go on sale to members of the society at noon on April 18; non-members may purchase a ticket if any remain after the member sale.

Historian Steve Spiegel will give history buffs a deeper look — the museum's exhibit, which can be found inside, was designed by Mr. Spiegel — and architecture enthusiasts can discover more about the terminal's elegant restoration with architect John Berley.

Mr. Berley "oversaw Disney's incredible restoration of the building" and will appear with Jeff Greene of EverGreene Architectural Arts (he is both the founder and Executive Chairman).

Donning your best Amelia-inspired attire or dressiest vintage ensemble for the two-hour trip to the past?

This is recommended though not required; you might ponder what you would have worn for a cross-country jaunt decades ago, back when spying a plane overhead prompted people to excitedly alert their neighbors to the novel sight.

The Grand Central Air Terminal is part of the Walt Disney Grand Central Creative Campus. It is now home to Disney offices, including offices for the company's famous Imagineers. (cr: Frederick Fisher and Partners)

Several films used the Grand Central Air Terminal as a backdrop; the Los Angeles Conservancy calls the terminal "the birthplace of commercial air travel in Southern California." (cr: Frederick Fisher and Partners)