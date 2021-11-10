SoCal Museums, Restaurants Honor Veterans Day With Deals

What to Know Thursday, Nov. 11

The Huntington and the Aquarium of the Pacific will offer veterans free admission

The National Parks that usually charge admission will waive gate fees on Nov. 11

Expressing gratitude? It can be shown in so many moving and meaningful ways, from gratis meals, discounted drinks, and chances to connect with a beloved local place for free.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A number of Southern California spots will make those community-connecting shows of gratitude on Nov. 11, all to honor those who have served as well as active military personnel.

Veterans Day Photos: Tell us about a veteran in your life

Veterans Day 2021 will include a host of special events, as well as deals, savings, and opportunities to enjoy free admission at some of our region's best-known cultural attractions.

Good to know? You'll need to show military ID, or be in uniform in some cases, at several of these spots. Just check ahead and make sure you know what you'll need to bring before you go.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens will treat veterans to free admission at the San Marino landmark on not one but two days: Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12. Keep in mind that advance reservations are necessary, as capacity is limited, and you'll want to show a military ID.

Veterans and military personnel may enjoy complimentary entry at the Aquarium of the Pacific on Thursday, Nov. 11. You'll want to make advance reservations before heading for the Long Beach destination, and there's a discount available should you need additional tickets (this is how you'd purchase those extra entries).

Heroes Hall Museum at the OC Fair & Event Center will re-launch its permanent exhibition spotlighting the Santa Ana Army Air Base. A celebration is also planned for the day, and entry is free. Look for other displays around the museum, including "Through Their Eyes: Artwork by Active Military and Veterans."

The National Parks observe six free-entry days a year, and Veterans Day is the final one on the annual calendar. While several of our epic natural spaces always offer pay-nothing admission, a number of parks do charge an entry fee. Which means that places like Yosemite National Park and Joshua Tree National Park will waive those entries on Nov. 11.

The Grand Slam? It's one of those iconic breakfast offerings that everyone knows, but getting to build your own Denny's dish, and enjoy it for free? That's a rare chance. Veterans can do just that, on Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations. Have your ID, and prepare to choose four flavorful items for your plate.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has a free Classic Burger for both veterans and active military members on Nov. 11. Want it with cheese? Totally fine: Just show your ID to receive this complimentary item.

Shakers, Canoe House, Diner on Main, or Central Grille? These are four favorites found around the west San Gabriel Valley and Glendale, classic restaurants with plenty of local love. Veterans will receive a free entrée on Thursday, Nov. 11 at any of these spots, but be sure to be in uniform or have your military ID handy.

The Three-Item Combo at Acapulco Restaurant y Cantina? It's a go-to favorite for many guests, and veterans may savor it, for free, on Nov. 11. The choices for your three items include shredded chicken, shredded beef, chile relleno, and other tempting picks. Just be sure to have your ID at the ready.

Dunkin' fans, take note: Veterans can stop by a shop and pick up a free doughnut on Nov. 11, and no purchase is necessary. The company shares this: Dunkin's Veterans Day initiatives are part of the brand's continuous commitment to supporting the U.S. armed forces. Through the Dunkin Coffee for Our Troops program, the company has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas."

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse will offer visiting veterans a special Veterans Day menu, which will feature a line-up of pay-nothing meals. Selections include a Bacon Cheeseburger, Jumbo Spaghetti and Meatballs, and more. A complimentary Dr. Pepper will also be served with any dish from this menu.

Hankering for something that's hearty, filling, and from the hamburger side of a menu? Farmers Boys is giving all military members, both active and retired, a complimentary Big Cheese on Nov. 11. It's a one-per-customer deal, and be sure to have your ID, too, when you order.