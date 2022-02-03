SoFi Stadium to Become the ‘Largest LEGO Stadium in the World'

By Alysia Gray Painter

The instantly recognizable structures, towers, streets, and cities on view at Miniland U.S.A., the landmark-laden section of LEGOLAND California?

Visitors love to linger by the brick-by-brick-by-brick buildings, which are smaller but still spectacular versions of the legendary places we know so well.

Only, of course, made of LEGO bricks. Many, many, many LEGO bricks.

Now a new brick-tastic wonder will join Miniland U.S.A. this March: SoFi Stadium.

The Inglewood destination, the setting for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022, will become "the largest LEGO stadium in the world" when it is officially unveiled around the start of springtime at the Carlsbad amusement park.

LEGOLAND California shared a few behind-the-scenes photos, and numerous eye-popping facts, about the 1:50 model on the morning of Feb. 3. Go behind the bricks now to see how this state-of-the-art artwork is creatively coming together...

5 photos
1/5
The new LEGO SoFi Stadium will debut at LEGOLAND California's Miniland U.S.A. "(j)ust one month" after Super Bowl LVI is played at the real-life Inglewood stadium.
2/5
The LEGO version "... is on track to break the current Guinness World Record." The current record holder is a model of Munich's Allianz Arena at LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort.
3/5
The LEGO stadium will be 30 feet long, four feet all, and include over 500,000 LEGO bricks. Expertly putting it all together, one carefully placed piece at a time, is a team of 25 builders. The total time spent on the large-scale project is expected to be around 6,000 hours.
4/5
"SoFi Stadium is an architectural marvel and is considered one of the most innovative NFL stadiums in the entire league, making it an obvious choice for our first addition in the expanded Southern California region of Miniland U.S.A.," said President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks. "The anticipation of Super Bowl LVI taking place at the life-sized SoFi Stadium in February makes this build even more special for us."
5/5
SoFi Stadium, when it debuts around the middle of March 2022, is part of the "Southern California expansion" at Miniland U.S.A., with more exciting reveals to come.

This article tagged under:

Legoland CaliforniaSoFi StadiumCarlsbadLegolandLEGO Bricks

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Signs of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium
Photos: Signs of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium
Disneyland Just Unveiled Its Adorable Valentine's Treats
Disneyland Just Unveiled Its Adorable Valentine's Treats
Photos: See the Transformation of the Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Track
Photos: See the Transformation of the Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Track
PHOTOS: Tom Brady Through the Years
PHOTOS: Tom Brady Through the Years
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us