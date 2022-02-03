SoFi Stadium to Become the ‘Largest LEGO Stadium in the World'

The instantly recognizable structures, towers, streets, and cities on view at Miniland U.S.A., the landmark-laden section of LEGOLAND California?

Visitors love to linger by the brick-by-brick-by-brick buildings, which are smaller but still spectacular versions of the legendary places we know so well.

Only, of course, made of LEGO bricks. Many, many, many LEGO bricks.

Now a new brick-tastic wonder will join Miniland U.S.A. this March: SoFi Stadium.

The Inglewood destination, the setting for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022, will become "the largest LEGO stadium in the world" when it is officially unveiled around the start of springtime at the Carlsbad amusement park.

LEGOLAND California shared a few behind-the-scenes photos, and numerous eye-popping facts, about the 1:50 model on the morning of Feb. 3. Go behind the bricks now to see how this state-of-the-art artwork is creatively coming together...