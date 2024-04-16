Starlit shows to sparkle in the Cahuenga Pass: The Ford's 2024 season line-up is here

What to Know The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association unveiled the John Anson Ford Amphitheater's 2024 season on April 16

July 14 through Oct. 31 (select dates); single tickets go on sale on May 14; packages available now

José Feliciano and Tres Souls, contemporary Indian dance company Blue13, and a pair of Street Food Cinema screenings are on the vibrant schedule

The word "pass" can signify a sort of sizable passage that people move through with an efficient, got-places-to-be spirit, but honestly? This notion isn't fully accurate, in the least, for Los Angeles.

Take the not-too-lengthy Cahuenga Pass, which happens to be the longtime home to a pair of stellar outdoor entertainment spaces of the most epic, audio-awesome amphitheateric variety.

There is the Hollywood Bowl, of course, that bold bandshell'd celebrity. The world-famous venue arrived over a century ago, spotlighting the brightest names in music, comedy, and theater.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And just a few minutes northeast of the Bowl, across the 101? There is the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, a halcyon, hill-cosseted location known for sublime concerts, energetic dance shows, and theatrical interludes to remember.

And, like the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford can also trace its early days back to the 1920s.

These notable neighbors have kept Southern Californians in sublime sounds for decades, but there are a few differences we regularly observe today, including when the venues reveal their upcoming rosters.

The Hollywood Bowl usually pulls the curtain back on its summer schedule around early February, while The Ford makes its line-up live sometime in the spring.

That happy day has arrived, and a cavalcade of lauded musicians, celebrated films, and vivacious dance performances are on delightful deck for the charming al fresco destination.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association revealed what fans can expect over the rollicking 2024 run, which begins July 14.

José Feliciano and Tres Souls, Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro, Prateek Kuhad, and Guster with the LA Phil will enchant audiences at the starlit space, along with a host of interesting guests.

Blue13, the celebrated contemporary Indian dance company, will present "100 Seconds to Midnight," a moving meditation on the Doomsday Clock, while the Jazz Is Dead record label will enjoy a vibrant residency over three nights.

Devendra Banhart, Stephen Merritt of The Magnetic Fields, and Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company will also add to the ebullient schedule.

"There is such joy in bringing projects to life in partnership with artists," said Cynthia Fuentes, Director of The Ford.

"We aim to foster unique ideas, voices and presentations to create a season that tells a special story about Los Angeles. We are proud to welcome such a broad range of artists, art forms and communities to The Ford's 2024 season."

"Our stage gives artists the space to be creative and explore new concepts and approaches. It also connects them with an audience who fully appreciates the one-of-a-kind experiences that happen in this space."

For the full schedule, visit this site. Single tickets go on sale May 14, while packages are available for purchase now.