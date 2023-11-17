Stroll a bevy of craft fairs, some free, plus the festive Burbank Wine Walk

What to Know Craft, art, and wine fairs will bloom around Southern California in the weeks ahead

The Burbank Wine Walk and Street Fair is on Nov. 18; the fair is free while the Wine Walk is $55

Jackalope Pasadena is Nov. 18 and 19 (free); the Renegade Craft Fair is Nov. 18 and 19 at Los Angeles State Historic Park ($5 suggested donation)

Weather of a wetter type is on the way, just as we officially enter the season of Charming Outdoor Markets That Rock Holiday Flair.

True, Southern California is home to all manner of handmade-taculars, whatever the season happens to be, but when the weekend before Thanksgiving gobble-gobbles into our worlds, these craft markets delightfully multiply.

That's because plenty of us are on the suddenly urgent search for interesting gifts, the sorts of goodies that can be slipped inside stockings or presented to those friends we see every December for drinks, a quick chat, and a hug.

So while rain, rain is on the way, so are opportunities to shop at these expansive extravaganzas. Just be sure to look at their social pages before heading out to confirm their "rain or shine" policies.

The indie artisan fair Jackalope Pasadena is hopping back into Central Park, just steps away from the Metro stop at Del Mar Station. Entry to the sizable art fair is free, booths are plentiful, and there are food trucks about. Quirky ceramics, eye-catching laptop stickers, and all sorts of pet sweaters are just a few (seriously, we mean that, just a few) of the things you'll find at the Nov. 18 and 19 market.

A bonus: The Doo Dah Parade will happen a few blocks away, on Colorado Boulevard, on Nov. 19.

Renegade Craft will bring the sunshine — at least the sweet sunny finds, like whimsical wearables and great jewelry — to Los Angeles State Historic Park on Nov. 18 and 19. Again, Metro is close — the Chinatown stop is a short walk away — making it easy to visit the 275+ vendors. There is a suggested fee for entry; see more on the fair's site.

And the Burbank Wine Walk unfurls around Downtown Burbank on Nov. 18. The street fair that begins earlier in the day is free, while the vino-oriented affair is ticketed (entry starts at $55 and is open to guests who are 21 and older). Tasting stations will dot San Fernando Boulevard, giving oenophiles a chance to wander at their own pace.

Looking for your train? A station served by Metrolink is a 15-minute stroll west.