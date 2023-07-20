Sweet, corny, salty, yum: Thursday food deals begin at the OC Fair

What to Know $4 Taste of Fair Food

Each Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2023 OC Fair (the fair runs on select dates through Aug. 13); advance fair admission is required

An assortment of bites, including Kettle Corn, corn dogs, nachos, and churros, are on the taste-around-and-save menu

When the OC Fair kicks off, it can appear, at first glittering glance, that everything is in place.

The pigs are snoozing in their hay-filled pens, the stuffed toys are waiting to be won around the carnival area, and the Pacific Amphitheatre stage is ready for live music to rock the month-long spectacular.

But fans of the Costa Mesa event, which traditionally opens on a Friday, must wait nearly a week for one of its most popular offerings to lusciously launch: $4 Taste of Fair Food.

The weekly happening, which gives adventurous foodies a chance to snack upon a host of discounted dishes, is a Thursday favorite, something that has long drawn dining devotees to the OC Fair & Event Center.

The snack-tastic savings are plentiful, but here is something to know before you go: Not every goodie is discounted.

Rather, the fair's food purveyors choose specific treats, often in smaller or bite-sized portions, all to give people a chance to try lots of different delectables for four bucks each.

Eager to check out the 2023 $4 Taste of Fair Food picks before you arrive and chow down?

There are so many choices to ponder, including the Roast Beef Slider at Philly Cheese Steak, a Bacon Bomb at Bacon-A-Fair, Cheesy Tater Tots at The Tater Bar, and a Cone of Chocolate Chip Cookies at Cathy's Cookies.

Each item, as mentioned, is four dollars, and the available hours each Thursday? You'll want to plan to be there during the 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. window.

Purchasing an advance ticket to the fair is required, so be sure to line that up before you go.

Ready to jump into the juicy, salty, caramel-drizzled world of $4 Taste of Fair Food at the OC Fair?

Here are some of the quirky, cash-saving confections you may be hankering for, delish.