Sweet: Pups rocking their Kombu bandanas dine for free at the stylish sushi spots

What to Know Kombu Sushi at 300 Santa Fe Avenue and 3719 Sunset Boulevard

Both locations welcome dogs on their patios (the name "Kombu" is a tender tribute to the founding family's beloved Shiba Inu)

If your pup wears his Kombu Sushi bandana ($13) he'll receive his own complimentary Pet Menu meal (think brown rice with chicken or salmon)

Going out on the town? You're obviously going to don some tremendous togs for the occasion, the sort of snazzy sartorial get-up that says you are feeling fine and ready to dine at a terrific restaurant.

This sort of foodie-fun fashion sense doesn't often extend to our dogs, of course. If our Lassies are accompanying us to lunch, we don't put much thought into what they're wearing, beyond their collar or harness and the all-important tags.

But Kombu Sushi is changing all of that, and with a cheerful freebie in mind, once the cool canine accessory has been purchased as part of the Kombu's Club.

Here's how it works: Visit the Arts District or Silver Lake restaurant and purchase a Kombu Sushi bandana for your bestie.

Slip it on your sweetheart every time you return to Kombu Sushi for a meal, he'll be treated to a complimentary dog-ready dish off the eatery's Pet Menu.

Think brown rice, oh yum, with proteins like chicken or salmon, oh yum again.

The bandana? It's $13. Stowing the stylish neckerchief someplace handy, like a hook by the door, so you'll remember it each time you head out to sate your craving for Tamago, Miso Soup, Sake, or a Philadelphia Roll.

You'll want to do that or keep the bandana with your cutie's bundle of stuff (we'll just assume that your little one has other adorable wearables).

Kombu

Kombu Sushi takes its catchy name from the founding family's sweet Shiba Inu. That feeling of Fido-friendliness permeates both locations, where dogs are always welcome on the patios. In fact, a number of dog birthdays have taken place in the airy and festive areas.

Further, the Pet Menu features some of Kombu's favorite meals. "He loves hamachi and his name also means 'kelp' in Japanese," reveals a post on the restaurant's site.

"We felt it was serendipitous to name the restaurant after him. Marrying a dog-friendly environment with our modern take on Japanese eats has inspired the design of our menu and space for Kombu Sushi."

For more on the menus — for people and pooches — and the sushi favorite's two Los Angeles eateries, trot by this site now.