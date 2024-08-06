The evenings are warm, so let's enjoy a cool ‘Sunset Swim'

What to Know Sunset Swims at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica

18+ only; Aug. 9 and 23 from 6 to 9 p.m.

$10 per evening; $5 for guests ages 60 and older

Sunset?

It's a daily planetwide phenomenon, no spoiler alert or explanation required. If you're currently Earthing, and we'll go ahead and assume you are, you're going to experience the sun setting once a day.

But there are a few special Earthbound places that seem sunset-ier than most. And ranking high, like really, really high on the "sunsets are better here" roster?

It's Santa Monica, of course, which may actually be at the tippy top of the "Ultimate Places to Savor the Sunset, Let's Not Argue About It" list.

You can experience the sunset while on a Santa Monica beach, of course, or you can make for a pretty pool that is just a short stroll from the sand: the Annenberg Community Beach House.

The vintage landmark's swimming pool has become the splashy scene for so many memorable events over the last 15 years, including the kid-cool Cardboard Yacht Regatta, which sailed in June.

But the Sunset Swims are reserved for the grown-ups, if you're seeking a non-ocean place to do a few easy laps, but still within the general area of the Pacific.

There are two coming up, and the weather forecast, at least for the first night, couldn't be hotter: Aug. 9 and 23 are the dates, and, yep, they're both Fridays, proving that that the team that manages the pool just gets us.

For while other people might wind down the week at a busier, more hectic spot, swimmers calling upon the Santa Monica destination will be enjoying the chill-out, week-ending vibe over three easygoing hours.

The cost? It's $10; guests who are 60 or older may enjoy the pool for $5. And you'll want to register in advance, too, to let the beach house know you'll be there.

For sure, being next to the ocean can deliver a cool breeze, even if the day has been especially toasty.

So here's another bit of good news: The pool is heated, making it ideal for a night swim just steps from the Big Blue.