Swoon Over Montana Avenue's Magical Trees

By Alysia Gray Painter

Admiring an illuminated shrub near the end of the year, a sparkly arboreal specimen that lifts the spirit?

This is a common, but uncommonly lovely, occurrence come December, when many homes, shopping centers, and public spaces feature Christmas trees dressed in their seasonal best.

But consider this: Spring is the season when trees are very much on our minds, as the weather warms, the balmier temperatures send us outside, and the branches over our heads are full of flowery joy.

We're ready, in short, to commune with some terrific trees, something that the City of Santa Monica totally gets.

And to help us make that connection in an ethereal and art-filled way? There are several ficus trees along Montana Avenue that are all aglow with lovely lanterns, chandeliers, and decorative elements.

The art and light installation debuted at the end of March, and it will be on view through September 2022.

Admire just a few of these majestic sparklers below, and summon the spirit you often feel in December, when seeing a pretty lit-up tree, for these soft and uplifting April evenings.

9 photos
1/9
Halline Overby
Every block through the heart of Montana Avenue "... features a ficus tree that has been transformed into a unique, illuminated work of art with themes that range from whimsical butterflies and flowers to hanging lanterns, chandeliers, and colored panes," shares the city.
2/9
Halline Overby
The City's Art of Recovery initiative and the Montana Avenue Merchants Association have partnered on this gift to the community.
3/9
Halline Overby
"As businesses fully reopen and welcome residents, shoppers and visitors back to Montana Avenue, we envision this public art project to be a focal point that draws people in," said Montana Avenue Merchants Association Chair Kara Taub.
4/9
Halline Overby
"We hope the installation encourages people to walk and explore new businesses that have recently opened or rediscover long-standing neighborhood favorites."
5/9
Kara Taub
"Art of Recovery is thrilled to collaborate with the Montana Avenue Merchants Association as a production partner to bring a creative project of this scale to the district," said the City of Santa Monica’s Cultural Affairs Manager, Shannon Daut.
6/9
Halline Overby
"By working together, we build capacity and sustainability among local groups to produce impactful art projects. This installation is a great example of what these collaborations can accomplish to provide more community access to artistic experiences."
7/9
Kara Taub
Look for these picture-ready trees dotting a ten-block stretch of Montana Avenue.
8/9
Kara Taub
Several of the leafy shade-givers can be admired in the daytime, too, like this pretty butterfly-bedecked tree.
9/9
Kara Taub
Spy this engaging installation, for free, through September 2022 in Santa Monica.

This article tagged under:

Santa MonicafreeTreesLightingMontana Avenue

More Photo Galleries

Photos: The Rams' Aaron Donald is Selling His Lavish Calabasas Mansion for $6.2M
Photos: The Rams' Aaron Donald is Selling His Lavish Calabasas Mansion for $6.2M
Solvang's Bakeries Just Took on That LEGO Look
Solvang's Bakeries Just Took on That LEGO Look
‘Encanto' Magic Blooms at Disneyland Park
‘Encanto' Magic Blooms at Disneyland Park
2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us