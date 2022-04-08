Swoon Over Montana Avenue's Magical Trees

Admiring an illuminated shrub near the end of the year, a sparkly arboreal specimen that lifts the spirit?

This is a common, but uncommonly lovely, occurrence come December, when many homes, shopping centers, and public spaces feature Christmas trees dressed in their seasonal best.

But consider this: Spring is the season when trees are very much on our minds, as the weather warms, the balmier temperatures send us outside, and the branches over our heads are full of flowery joy.

We're ready, in short, to commune with some terrific trees, something that the City of Santa Monica totally gets.

And to help us make that connection in an ethereal and art-filled way? There are several ficus trees along Montana Avenue that are all aglow with lovely lanterns, chandeliers, and decorative elements.

The art and light installation debuted at the end of March, and it will be on view through September 2022.

Admire just a few of these majestic sparklers below, and summon the spirit you often feel in December, when seeing a pretty lit-up tree, for these soft and uplifting April evenings.