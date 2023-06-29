Take a spin at the LA Zoo's popular evening series (hint: Fridays are involved)

What to Know Zoo Friday Nights 2023

July 7 through Aug. 18, 6 to 9 p.m.

$25 adult; $20 youth (ages 2 to 17); $15 LA Zoo members

One of the most intriguing words to say, daydream about, read up on, and ponder? It must be "nocturnal," a term that instantly summons the moon, stars, and velvety night.

Many of us first learned this word when we were studying animals, specifically those beasties that keep busy just as many humans are plumping their pillows and reaching for the light switch.

Finding the fascinating chance to connect with critters after the sun says "so long" is rather harder than picking up a book or watching a show, of course. But Zoo Friday Nights gives animal-obsessed Southern Californians the chance to call upon the roarful realm later in the day.

The limited-time series returns on Friday, July 7, but don't fret if Fourth of July Week has you on the road; the roar-strong scene will stay vibrant each Friday night through Aug. 18.

Happening from 6 to 9 p.m., the events are fashioned for families, adults, and anyone who is eager to experience incredible animalia after night falls, or when the night is falling, rather.

The "entire zoo" will be open for enjoying through 8 p.m., while the popular carousel will turn through 8:30 p.m., sweet.

Live music, DJ tunes, a dance party that's perfect for youngsters and their parents, games, and education stations will festoon the grounds.

And count on educational moments being "interactive," promises the zoo. (Be sure to bring any nocturnal-type questions you have for the animal-smart pros helming the pop-up stations.)

DJ Johnny Hawkes is at the turntables, while the seven-Friday series will welcome a host of artists to the stage, including Masanga Marimba Ensemble, Pulp Vixen, Flashback Heart Attack, Pop Gun Rerun, and Upstream; '80s hits, Reggae, and Soca are all on the schedule.

LA Zoo has a few other festive summer celebrations on its roster — Brew at the LA Zoo will add foamy flair to the final Friday of August — but Zoo Friday Nights is very much an all-ages gathering.

Good to know?

The carousel will have an additional fee beyond your entry ticket. Look also for food trucks, if you want to do dinner at the event, and a full bar for the 21-plus visitors.