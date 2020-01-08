Take a ‘Turtle Odyssey’ in 3D

What to Know Opens Feb. 7, 2020

IMAX at California Science Center

$8.95 general adult ticket

So many fanciful stories are penned about time travelers from the past, the sort of adventuresome beings that pass through portals to visit us in our modern-day world.

But no glowing portals are required for the turtles currently at home in our oceans. True, these magnificent, shell-rocking, scale-spectacular beasties are living concurrently with us, but they're among "the Earth's most ancient and magnificent creatures." Whoa.

Even if you already know that, you're still full of whoa.

And our opportunities to see these ancient travelers close-up are few, since we're not often in the deep water, for one, and we humans wisely give turtles wide berth to go about their day-to-days, for two.

IMAX can help us, though, swim alongside these watery wonders, thanks to the new film "Turtle Odyssey 3D."

It's debuting at the California Science Center on Feb. 7, 2020, so round up your reptile-obsessed humans and make for this inspiring movie.

A movie that will follow a "... green sea turtle's unique lifecycle from a hatchling into adulthood as she swims thousands of miles, meets incredible creatures and has some really wild encounters."

Will she return to the beach where it all began for her, in order to lay her eggs? There is something wonderfully cyclical to the story, reminding us of the very old rhythms that are woven into the natural world.

A general adult ticket to "Turtle Odyssey 3D" is $8.95.