Take a Twinkly Trip Down a ‘Holiday Road' in Calabasas

What to Know Opens Friday, Dec. 3

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 West Mulholland Highway in Calabasas

$29.99 and up, depending on date and time

Spying something splendid and shimmery when venturing outdoors?

If you aren't close to the illuminated object, you might not be able to discern, at first glance, if it is a jack o'lantern, a lit-from-within pumpkin, or a small shrub, the sort of twee tree that's full of Christmassy twinkle.

And if you're visiting the historical King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas? That mysterious object could be either a ghoulish gourd or a glowing fir, depending on the month.

For the spacious, nature-filled expanse has become synonymous with both "Nights of the Jack," a fall-frightful experience, and "Holiday Road," the lovely and luminous light show that follows Halloween by a month or so.

The same talented team, led by entertainment pros Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert, and Bobby Rossi, is behind both spectaculars.

And now that December is here, it is all about polar bears, candy canes, nutcrackers, super-big ornaments, and the other touchstones of the yuletide at the ranch.

In short? It is time to venture down a "Holiday Road," a thoroughfare that is car-free and packed with creative sights o' the season.

The event popped up as a drive-thru in 2020, but it will be an in-person adventure in 2021, giving people the chance to slowly stroll, under the stars and in the open air, as they soak up the sparkly scenes.

Those scenes officially debut on Friday, Dec. 3, and the thousands (and thousands and thousands) of bulbs will twinkle on, over several select dates, throughout much of the month.

The oh-so-popular light tunnels will be back, and a Gingerbread Village, too, and a North Pole area, complete with Claus-tastic cameos.

A forest of festive Christmas trees add whimsy and hue to the picture-worthy happening, too.

"We're thrilled to introduce our annual Holiday Road holiday event in an even bigger way this year by expanding to two new markets this season in Virginia and Atlanta," said Holiday Road founding team members Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert, and Bobby Rossi in a joint statement.

"We can’t wait for guests across the country to experience the magic of Holiday Road and fully immerse themselves in an unforgettable winter wonderland."

Tickets start at $29.99 and are available at this site.