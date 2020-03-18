Take a Virtual Dip Into The Petersen’s Vault

What to Know Petersen Automotive Museum

$3

Twice daily; see times to register on the Petersen site

Receiving an invitation to step inside a vault, one that's filled with gleaming treasures galore?

It's a pretty unusual and awesome opportunity, but we usually have to be at the right place at the right time to score such an invite.

But what if that "right place" was actually our couch? It will be, for the next few weeks, for The Petersen Automotive Museum is livestreaming a twice-a-day Vault Tour.

The cost? It's three bucks, which is an 86% savings from in-person price of a tour. That nets you an hour of lookie-loo-ing around the car-filled space.

Collection Manager Dana Williamson is leading the digital tour, which includes "rare access to never-before-seen race cars, movie cars, and culturally significant vehicles from the Vault presented by Hagerty."

The museum shuttered in response to the COVID-19 response, and hopes to reopen on March 31.

The Vault Tours will happen during the closed period, so don't delay if you'd like to sign up for one.

"Although we wish patrons could be visiting us at this time, we understand the risks and wanted to offer a new experience for fans of the museum to enjoy from the comfort of home," said Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges.

"The benefit of offering digital tours is that we are now able to extend the stories of our collection to a global audience and give our patrons more access to the cars than ever before."