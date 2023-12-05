Tamales, tequilas, art, and tunes will fill this tasty Long Beach festival

What to Know Long Beach International Tamales Festival at Long Beach City College (1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway)

$20 and up general admission (entry only); other ticketing tiers are available, including VIP (includes a beer and a tamale "from any vendor")

Saturday, Dec. 9

December Saturdays, for many families around Southern California, are for jubilant festivals, Santa photos, nostalgic Christmas concerts, and tamales, so many tamales.

We do mean the making of tamales, a time-honored yuletide tradition that often involves more than a few hours, more than a few friends, a few long tables and/or kitchen counters, and, quite often, a pitcher of margaritas (one that is made near the end of the masa-laden process).

Of course, you could spend a December Saturday snacking on tamales, if that is your preference, and so many restaurants around the region place seasonal versions on their menus.

And in Long Beach, on Saturday, Dec. 9? Call it a tasty tamale-tacular of palate-pleasing proportions: The Long Beach International Tamales Festival is set to give fans oodles of husk-wrapped gifts from some of the top tamale pros in the area.

Contests, too, will put the spotlight on homemade tamales, if that's something you'd love to try (especially if you do spend a Saturday each December perfecting your own family recipe).

In addition to the amazing eating, make-cool-stuff opportunities for kids, chances to browse/shop, live music, and other convivial happenings are on the schedule.

Oh yes, and tequila tastings, too.

Good to know: General admission — that's the $20 ticket — will get you into the festival, but you'll need funds for tamales and beverages. There are other ticketing tiers, including a VIP option, if you want to include some food and drink in your admission.

Mariachi Cielito Lindo, Banda Las Angelinas, and other great on-the-stage shows are part of the roster; find out more, and get your ticket before they're as gone as a deliciously devoured tamale, now.