A Thanksgiving-inspired sausage is on the Dog Haus menu, all November long

What to Know Dog Haus, a fancy hot dog chain founded in Pasadena in 2010, is known for limited-time seasonal menu items

The Turducken is a turkey, duck, and chicken sausage priced at $9.99

The Turducken Burrito features the turkey, duck, and chicken sausage as well as three eggs (sunny side up); the price is $15.99

A dollar from each Turducken and Turducken Burrito sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry, the company's charity partner

Available at Dog Haus locations through November

The Thanksgiving-style nibbling? It has a way of beginning days or even weeks before the fourth Thursday in November arrives.

You might grab a handful of miniature marshmallows from the bag, the one you bought to top your family-famous sweet potato dish. And breaking into that can of cranberry sauce? You could, if the rather plain ice cream in your freezer requires an autumn-zesty topping.

But you don't need to peruse your own pantry in early November for Thanksgiving goodies: Dog Haus is now serving the holiday-themed Turducken, a turkey, duck, and chicken sausage that summons the flavors of the season.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The sausage is topped with a garlic aioli, turkey gravy, and crispy onions; oh yes, and fresh scallions, too. And the bread? It's all encased in King's Hawaiian rolls, a favorite bun choice of Dog Haus.

The Turducken Burrito, the other seasonal menu star this November, features the sausage as well as "... three sunny side up eggs, white American cheese, sweet potato fries, caramelized onions and spicy mayo in an expertly rolled and toasted flour tortilla."

Sales of the Turducken and the Turducken Burrito will help raise money for No Kid Hungry, the longtime charity partner of Dog Haus; a dollar from each dish sold will be donated to the organization.

"Dog Haus is all about turning flavor sensations of all types into sausages and creating epic items with them, so making this icon of the Thanksgiving table into a sausage was a no-brainer," shared Würstmacher Adam Gertler.

"It's become a Dog Haus holiday tradition everybody loves. It's amazing that we've become an important part of so many people's annual fall holiday celebrations."

For more on the two Thanksgiving-inspired dishes, as well as the full menu, visit Dog Haus now.