The Academy Museum Moves Its Opening Date to Fall 2021

What to Know Sept. 30, 2021

The previous opening date had been in April 2021 (and prior to that, December 2020)

The world-class museum is located at the northeast corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue

Experiencing an overture played ahead of a splashy cinematic event?

Such on-screen pieces used to be quite in style, a half century or so ago, especially when it came to those lavish, big-budget'd films that ran around three hours.

But while an orchestra-awesome overture isn't heard as much in modern times, film fans are experiencing something akin to an overture, at least when it comes to the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

For the world-class movie museum, which was originally set to open at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue on Dec. 14, 2020, is experiencing something of its own anticipation-fueled overture right now.

The museum's first opening date was moved from December to April 2021 not long after the pandemic began.

Now? The public opening for the institution, which will feature exhibitions, costumes, talks, screenings, and more, has been rescheduled again, this time for the final day of September 2021.

Which means that, yes: The Academy Museum's overture, the period before it truly begins, shall continue for about nine more months.

But keep those cinema-loving spirits high, movie buffs: Several intriguing pieces have been installed in recent months, including the last remaining shark model from "Jaws," as well as a 3D Zoetrope inspired by "Toy Story."

"We are putting the final touches on our stunning exhibitions and public spaces, and while we were ready and eager to welcome visitors in the spring, with the current surge of COVID-19, it would be irresponsible to maintain an April opening," said Bill Kramer, Director and President of the museum.

"We know a new day is coming for us all, and when it does, the Academy Museum will be ready to offer our visitors the remarkable experience we have all been wanting."

Eager to see some of the special costumes, props, artifacts, and exhibits that visitors can enjoy, in-person, starting on Sept. 30?

Sign up for email updates from the museum now or to follow the institution's peek-inside social pages.