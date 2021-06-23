The Apple Tower Theatre Prepares for Its DTLA Debut

There's no doubt, quibble, or argument to the following observation: Theaters are vivacious venues, brimming with intriguing characters, fresh plot twists, and new worlds, and the state of becoming-ness exists strongly in such spots.

We're mostly talking about the plays, films, readings, stagings, and productions that happen at such locations, of course, but sometimes theaters themselves can transform.

And that's officially happening at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 when the Apple Tower Theatre opens at Broadway and Eighth Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

The large-scale renovation was dedicated to preserving numerous historic details in the storied and story-filled space, while creating that Apple-esque experience on various levels.

Take a look now at what you can expect to see and experience when visiting the newest tech hub in DTLA.