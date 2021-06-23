The Apple Tower Theatre Prepares for Its DTLA Debut

There's no doubt, quibble, or argument to the following observation: Theaters are vivacious venues, brimming with intriguing characters, fresh plot twists, and new worlds, and the state of becoming-ness exists strongly in such spots.
We're mostly talking about the plays, films, readings, stagings, and productions that happen at such locations, of course, but sometimes theaters themselves can transform.
And that's officially happening at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 when the
Apple Tower Theatre opens at Broadway and Eighth Street in Downtown Los Angeles.
The large-scale renovation was dedicated to preserving numerous historic details in the storied and story-filled space, while creating that Apple-esque experience on various levels.
Take a look now at what you can expect to see and experience when visiting the newest tech hub in DTLA.
The Apple Tower Theatre opens at 802 S. Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles on June 24, 2021.
The "(h)istoric theater has premiered new technology since 1927," shares the company in a statement.
Architect S. Charles Lee designed the theater, which shuttered in 1988. "With the same level of care found in previous restoration projects, Apple collaborated with leading preservationists, restoration artists, and the City of Los Angeles to thoughtfully preserve and restore the theater's beauty and grandeur. Every surface was carefully refinished, and the building has undergone a full seismic upgrade," shares the company.
Original stained glass adds flair and light, as does a grand chandelier.
"One of Apple's most significant restoration projects to date, Apple Tower Theatre aims to inspire even more creativity in the heart of downtown."
"Apple will also launch Today at Apple Creative Studios, a global initiative that will provide hands-on experience and mentorship to young creatives, kicking off with the opening of the new store in Los Angeles."
A look at the forum area of the Apple Tower Theatre.
"Apple Tower Theatre is Apple's 26th location in greater Los Angeles. The store's nearly 100 talented retail team members join more than 3,000 Apple Store employees across the region." Service and support will be offered at the store.
"Also based in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ works with many of the world's most creative storytellers and supports thousands of jobs in the creative industry across California."
A dramatic oculus is a stunning focal point in the space.
A closer look at some of the detailed restoration work.
"At every corner, Los Angeles bursts with creativity across the arts, music, and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city," said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "Apple Tower Theatre honors the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital."
"Apple Tower Theatre anchors the corner of Eighth Street and Broadway, where visitors will immediately recognize the fully restored clock tower, recreated Broadway marquee, clean terra cotta exterior, and renovated historic blade sign. After walking through the Broadway doors, guests enter the monumental lobby inspired by Charles Garnier's Paris Opera house, featuring a grand arched stairway with bronze handrails flanked by marble Corinthian columns."
Learn more about the Apple Tower Theatre and what's ahead now.