The Bloc's free synchronized light-tacular to begin sparkling in mid-November

What to Know Sparkle DTLA at The Block; the lights will "sparkle to music" five times each night, on the hour, beginning at 5 p.m.

Begins Nov. 16, 2023 with a "Grand Debut" party from 5 to 7 p.m

Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 2023; free to see; over 18 million lights will twinkle nightly

While holiday lights and December go together like hot chocolate and peppermint-flavored marshmallows, we know, living in Southern California, that we're going to see some impressive illumination in November, and maybe even before Thanksgiving is in full view.

The Bloc is great proof of this theory, for Sparkle DTLA, the entertainment destination's annual free light show, is beginning its multi-week dazzle a full week before the day o' turkeys arrives.

This is the nightly event that features light patterns synchronized to music, as well as glittery photo opportunities, like the step-inside orb that has the festive feeling of being in the middle of a Christmas ornament or bulb.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

If you'd like to be there on Nov. 16 for the light-filled launch, it all shimmers from 5 to 7 o'clock. Live performances, hot cocoa and treats, and other nice details will add ebullience to the kick-off.

But worry not if you're in the throes of planning Thanksgiving that week: Sparkle DTLA will welcome light-seeking visitors each night from Nov. 17 through New Year's Eve.

If you'd like to enjoy the moment when the "lights sparkle to music," and the synchronized splendor of it all, you'll want to be there on the hour beginning at 5 o'clock.

The shows will take place at 5 p.m., and then four more times on each hour, concluding with the night's final presentation at 9 o'clock.