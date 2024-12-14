Sashay into a festive pop-up bar, where ‘yule cool' rules

Many tinsel-bedecked taverns and winter-loving watering holes regularly add December-themed drinks to their menus, the sorts of seasonal libations that include notes of s'mores, peppermint, gingerbread, or, quite quirkily, all of the above.

These are the all-year-long establishments we're paying tribute to, the trusty bars that welcome patrons throughout the calendar.

But a number of Noël-inspired niteries are in full and lavish pop-up mode, meaning you'll want to visit these limited-time spots soon for a Christmassy cocktail and offbeat decorations galore.

As with any nightlife adventure, be sure to check hours, cover charges, and all of the details by sledding by a bar's website before calling to your reindeer and flying into the starry dark to savor your 21+ adventure.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Frosty's Christmas Bar is an ornament-strewn fantasia right on Hollywood Boulevard. There are ultra-festive photo areas — a posh throne fit for a Claus is part of the over-the-top decor — and drinks like Egg My Noggins and Santa's Mocha Martini. Frosty's is keeping frosty through Dec. 30, fa, la, and yay.

Blitzen's Bar at Westfield Century City has that just-got-off-the-slope vibe and sips featuring Peroni & Teremana tequila. It's in the merry midst of the shopping center's bustling Holiday Village, where plenty of happy hubbub of the most holidayish variety is happening.

Frosty's Christmas Bar is decorated to the hilt; check out the extreme cheer in Hollywood. (photo: Frosty's Christmas Bar)

The Siren Who Stole Xmas is now bewitching visitors at The Mermaid, the sea-it-and-believe-it hangout snugly set between Little Tokyo and the Arts District. Tiki-cool drinks, fab adornments adding flavor to the already-super-flavorful bar, and special events are on the dazzling docket.

Miracle, that around-the-globe yuletide pop-up, has slid down the proverbial chimney at several Southern California bars this season; Patrick Molloy's in Hermosa Beach, The Ordinarie in Long Beach, and Denae's Diner at The Delphi Hotel are all on the "nice" list for 2024. Look for other Golden State locations, too, from Santa Barbara to Livermore if you're heading out of town to see the fam.

Krampus' Cove, however, might be said to be on the "naughty" list, as you might expect for a place that draws its moniker from one of folklore's frostiest frighteners. You'll find this eekier expression of the season at The Varnish, inside Cole's in DTLA, through Dec. 22. This isn't a strictly Halloween scene, but ghoulish gewgaws are Krampus' preference, so prepare for a holiday mash-up.