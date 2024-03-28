The California Nut Festival has crunchy bites, nice sips, and the Nutty Chef Competition

What to Know Saturday, April 20 at the Patrick Ranch Museum in Chico

$35 adult (other ticketing tiers available); the festival is a fundraiser for the Patrick Ranch Museum

Sampling, live music, chef demos, and vendors to browse

NUT BUTTERS, NUT MILKS, nut crusts, nut everything: For people who are particularly besotted with the crunchiest of flavorful fruits, incorporating nuts into much of what they love to cook, bake, and eat is a must. In a nutshell? Nut buffs are forever in snacky search of novel ways to connect with that crunch, and it almost doesn't matter if that crunch hails from a walnut, a pecan, or another favorite. The Golden State happens to be a major spot for notable nut-a-tude, and finding orchards where nuts flourish isn't too difficult (with some spots even offering tours or at least opportunities for a quick visit). But for many nutists, nothing short of a foodie festival, a party that honors these toothsome crunchers, will do. If that's you, you're in luck: The California Nut Festival returns to Patrick Ranch Museum in Durham, just a pinch south of Chico, on April 20.

THE NUTTY CHEF COMPETITION... is one highlight — a trio of toque-wearing pros will work culinary magic on the festival stage — while the art show and artisan faires are also draws. Of course, sampling different tidbits is popular, too, with nut-oriented eats in the spotlight (though finding an array of gourmet foods, as well as beer, wine, and cider, is part of the daytime gathering, too). This crunch-tacular began in 2006, and soon rose to become a staple of the fruit festival scene, which finds its flavorful footing each spring. Some people might think of strawberries or watermelon events as the main fruit happenings in the Golden State, but consider the nut, another produce aisle powerhouse that brings texture, richness, and depth to so many dishes.