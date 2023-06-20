The Camellia Lounge is summertime's sweetest sun-dappled destination

What to Know The Camellia Lounge at Descanso Gardens

Fridays through Sundays through Aug. 27 (4:45 to 6:30 p.m.); music will take the night off on July 14, Aug. 5, 6, and 11

Included with admission; food and beverage are additional

It's the eve of summer, when all things dazzle just a bit more intensely, and the idea of soaking up some soft Golden Hour magic is feeling particularly potent.

One leafy and lovely location that has long been particularly golden at the Golden Hour is Descanso Gardens, the La Cañada Flintridge destination that rambles over 150 spectacular acres.

Now there's a new way to bask in the balmy air of a summer twilight and it involves acoustic music and drinks, too, not to mention one of the scenic spot's must picturesque places: the beautiful Japanese Garden.

The Camellia Lounge, a pop-up event shimmering each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon through Aug. 27, is a sit-back-and-chat treat that is part of your Descanso Gardens admission.

There will be tunes almost every night of the Camellia Lounge's multi-month run, save for a date in June and a trio of nights in early August (just check the schedule).

Cello music performed by Fang Fang Xu is in the sound-sweet spotlight on June 23, 24, and 25, while guitar work from Angelo Salazar will be featured on June 30, July 1, and 2.

The Tea House bar will be open during the event, which lasts from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m., the ideal time to admire some shimmery sunbeams before they're tucked away for the night.

A trio of new art exhibits just opened at Descanso Gardens at the end of May and earlier in June, including "Living in a Wildlife Corridor," a must-see for everyone who champions the beauty and well-being of our urban critters.