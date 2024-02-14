The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival's big Foodie Guide has (yummily) arrived

What to Know The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival opens on March 1, 2024

A bevy of booths serving imaginative main courses, snacky bites, fruity beverages, and zingy desserts will dot the Anaheim theme park

Theme park admission and a reservation are required to enter

When the chocolate-dipped, vanilla-fluffed, ultra-bubbly dining days of mid-February conclude around Southern California, many foodies turn their sights on a certain theme park in Anaheim.

For a large-scale, multi-week food festival begins not long after Valentine's Day and the fun eats of February have wrapped.

But the fun feasting continues at Disney California Adventure, beginning on March 1, when the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival starts its simmering, sweet, super-sip-tastic run.

The official Disney Parks Blog shared the festival's just-unveiled Foodie Guide on Feb. 14, a love letter to those festival fans who love to know what to expect so the planning, mapping, and daydreaming can commence.

Some intriguing selections in 2024?

The Cheeseburger Bao — Thousand Island dressing adds some zest, along with tomato relish, grilled onions, and pickles — is one tempting choice, while the Cheese Pizza-flavored wings have a similar but singular vibe, the delicious and imaginative meeting of two stand-alone classics.

The festival's appetizing engagement wraps on April 22, but since you'll need to buy a ticket to the theme park, and make a reservation, too, do not not dally, dining devotees. Food and drinks will be purchased separately once you're inside.

Take a peek at some of the plates and offerings now, then plan/map/daydream about your dining-delicious Disney California Adventure visit pronto.

Carnitas-Style Pork Belly is one of the savory items at the 2024 festival, which opens on March 1.

Lovers of plant-based goodies will want to pick up the Impossible Chicken Parm Bites.

An Olive Oil Cake — that glaze is lemon curd — includes vanilla bean Chantilly and candied lemons. Strawberry crunch brings color and crunchiness, while lemon-lime gelée offers a springy bite.