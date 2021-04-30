The Disneyland App Is Helping Visitors as the Parks Reopen

What to Know Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopened on April 30, 2021

The Disneyland app has ways to place food orders, check wait times, and more

The chance to join the virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Galaxy's Edge is one of the app's features

The Happiest Place on Earth is back, following a pandemic-related closure of 412 days, and while excitement among returning fans is high, questions about navigating the world's most famous theme park are understandably plentiful.

To help visitors make the most of their days at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, there is the Disneyland app, which is full of features that help guests understand wait times, order food, and, yes, join the virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Galaxy's Edge.

Of course, the app existed before the Anaheim theme parks closed in the face of the pandemic in March 2020, but, now more than ever, visitors will be using its features as they navigate some of the new policies and recently put-in-place protocols.

Mobile ordering, a popular perk prior to the spring of 2020, is a centerpiece of the app. There are ways to peruse menus, and adding your name to a restaurant's mobile walk-up list, if you didn't make a reservation? That can happen, too.

If you do happen to have a reservation, you can check in on your phone, further streamlining the process.

Purchasing the New Disney PhotoPass+ One Day through the app will also give people who'd like to strike a pose in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, and elsewhere, a an easy way to secure those snaps. The price is $19.99.

And if you're shopping at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District? There's a zippy way to check out, via a QR code, via the Disneyland app.

The official Disney Parks blog has listed the ten things you need to know about this excellent Disneyland digital technology before you make for your favorite rides and restaurants.

Read the list now, download the app, and make for Main Street U.S.A. knowing that you have a tool that will assist you in streamlining, de-stressing, and adding joy to your day out at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure.