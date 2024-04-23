The Eclectic, a free music celebration, to rock across South Pasadena

What to Know The 14th Eclectic Music Festival and Arts Crawl

Free; Saturday, April 27 in South Pasadena from 3 to 10 p.m.

Dozens of musicians and bands will strum from 11 stages

South Pasadena is often rightly tagged as #quaint and #charming, but calling the tree-blessed burg #bite-sized or #diminutive might be going too far.

Still, you can saunter across an impressive stretch of the scenic city, which sits at the western side of the San Gabriel Valley, over an easy hour or two. And you're spending those easy hours on Mission Street, one of the history-filled hamlet's main thoroughfares?

You'll encounter all sorts of adorable vintage stores, cozy restaurants, and the occasional free festival if you're lucky.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's a festival-forward kind of place, and The Eclectic, more formally known as The Eclectic Music Festival and Arts Crawl, is one of the preeminent parties on the South Pas calendar.

But "preeminent" sounds too precious for this unfussy time, an afternoon-into-evening affair that's all about lots of concerts, kid pursuits, and art activities presented for free along Mission Street.

"Started in a parking lot with a couple of local bands and a few dozen attendees, the Eclectic has grown into a signature event for the city, featuring dozens of diverse, local and regional musical acts, one-of-a-kind artisans and makers, interactive activities, open galleries, beer and wine gardens, and family-friendly fun," shares the site.

The 14th outing of the popular event will rock/croon/strum on Saturday, April 27; you don't need a ticket, or a reservation, and arriving by Metro is the way to go, as the South Pasadena station sits at the heart of the effervescent action.

Over 50 musicians are on the 2024 line-up, but attendees won't need to crowd around a single stage or event two; there will be 11 spots to watch, listen, and soak up the great vibes.

And while Mission Street is the main byway for the bash, you'll want to head just off the street for eats, drinks, art pop-ups, and other festival-y moments of merriment and pleasure. Businesses around the area will also be humming, so give the Dinosaur Farm, Jones Coffee Roasters, Marz Gifts, and the brand-new SPLAT Splatter Painting Art Studio some love.

The #smalltownvibes are strong in the 91030, something that is reflected in the local shops, restaurants, and coffeehouses.

In short? Mission Street is a vibrant experience any day of the year, but spending an hour or two covering a few blocks during The Eclectic feels like you've connected with the spirit of spring.

Read about the line-up, Artisans' Alley, the kid-fun activities, and more now.