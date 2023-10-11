Knott's Scary Farm

The eerie eats of Knott's Scary Farm cover the ghoulish gamut, from sweets to snacks

We'll take one Cinema Slasher Funnel Cake, please.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Scary Farm

What to Know

  • Knott's Scary Farm is haunting Knott's Berry Farm on select nights through Oct. 31
  • The frightful foods on the 2023 menu include creative funnel cakes and savory fare
  • The 2023 season markes the famous fright event's 50th anniversary

October is growing more Octoberish by the day, which is to say that, hour by hour, we're approaching the month's final frightful crescendo, which is, of course, Halloween.

Seekers of spooky experiences will soon be out in larger droves, all to make sure they find those fall-style thrills before the fright festivals begin to de-evaporate, like so much misty fog.

And one of the hugest and horror-est of the Southern California-based bashes? Why it is Knott's Scary Farm, which is marking 50 monstrous years at Knott's Berry Farm in 2023.

The mazes are numerous — The Depths and The Chilling Chambers are among the terrifying ten — while scare zones and live entertainment further festoon the goosepimply schedule.

But before spectral forces may be faced, there is food to consider, and seasonal sips of a celebratory nature, too.

As always, the talented culinary team at the Buena Park theme park has created a plethora of themed offerings, with some dishes playing off the names of the mazes. Heading to the scream-it-out spectacular? Check out some of the chow-down choices below...

Planning on spending an entire evening at Knott's Scary Farm? You can have dinner, dessert, and drinks, too, within the gates of the fabled Buena Park theme park.
The Bloody Mary Cake has some ooey, gooey embellishments.
Calling jalapeño popper fans: There's a spicy slice made for you.
Judge Roy Bean has a pickle-ish personality.
Fries with a "Diabla" flair?
The Cinema Slasher Funnel Cake has licorice, chocolate pretzels, and oodles of yummy drizzle.
A Black Velvet Cake with Orange Buttercream boasts the classic hues of the holiday.

