The First Tulips Are Blooming at Descanso Gardens

La Cañada Flintridge

Over 30,000 tulip bulbs, in several colors, were planted by staffers and volunteers near the end of January

The tulip garden is included with admission; advance tickets are recommended

The vivacious variety of Southern California's springtime icons always enchants, impresses, and leaves us longing for March, even when March is months away.

But the sweet third month is now beautifully budding, which means poppies are on the wonderful way in Antelope Valley, and The Huntington's whimsical wisteria is soon to purple-up our worlds, and those Giant Tecolote Ranunculus are astounding visitors at The Flower Fields.

And at Descanso Gardens?

Like a few eager celebrities ready to strut the red carpet hours before the big show begins, some early tulips are making a stunning showing as March revs up.

These stately flowers will rule our flowery fancies in late March, when some 30,000 show their vibrant petals, pretty much all in unison, or nearly, at the La Cañada Flintridge destination.

Descanso Gardens

But before late March arrives, and thousands of tulips make a tremendous showing, there have to be some tulips that are rather early to the party.

And so there are: The Descanso Gardens team shared some snapshots of these eager bloomers on March 3, 2022, giving flower fans a preview of what is soon to come.

And by "soon to come" we're talking a few weeks.

Your best bet, petal people? Watch for updates on the Descanso Gardens social feeds.

The Promenade, which isn't far from the entrance, is where this tulip-tacular will unfold. And your Descanso Gardens admission? That's all that's needed, meaning no extra tulip ticket is required.