The Flower Fields are opening, along with a colorful calendar of ethereal activities

What to Know The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Village

March 1 to May 12, 2024 (daily); enjoy 50+ acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blooms (peak is usually around mid/late April)

$23 admission; activities may be separately priced and require booking, as tickets may sell out

Claiming that there are as many activities at The Flower Fields each spring as there are flower petals is, well, a statement that is definitely best left unstated: With over 70,000,000 Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms, the petal count may well be in the billions, easily.

And while there aren't billions of events on the calendar of the Carlsbad attraction — it does, after all, run from March 1 to Mother's Day each year — there is a bouquet of intriguing activities, for a range of ages, giving guests the chance to join a Flower Flow Yoga session, make fetching flower crowns, or join a workshop devoted to curating charcuterie.

Some events, like Picnics & Flowers and the Mosaic Frame Workshops, are sprouting over multiple dates, while other enticements will be a one-day-only kind of thing.

These will be separately ticketed, so you'll need to purchase your admission to the attraction and book whatever you'd like to do there.

As far as peak bloom goes?

That often happens around the middle of April, or the later part of the fourth month, but the activities get going from the get-go, in early March, when the first flowers are beginning to really open.

That's when there's a little less bustle — read, crowds — around the spring-sweet destination, if that appeals, too.

Some events are so beloved they return each year, over a few dates — the Sunset Wine Tasting & Music evenings are popular — so peruse all now, and decide what you'd like to do.

And if what you'd like to do is simply be one with the colorful cultivated flowers, that is a time-honored tradition, too.

Plenty of petal enthusiasts stop by to simply soak in the sunshine and splendor, which rolls over 50-plus acres, and nothing more. But "nothing more" shouldn't suggest that admiring all of those flowers isn't enough; it can be an experience that fully fills the sun-loving soul for many people.

In other words, you're not required to participate in an activity while visiting The Flower Fields, though longtime fans often dip into one or two tantalizing to-dos to further broaden their enjoyment of the bloomy space.