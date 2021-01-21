What to Know The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its 2021 West Coast tour

Torrance (Jan. 23) and Ontario (Jan. 30) are the two Los Angeles area stops

Fans can look forward to new Hello Kitty-themed goodies and collectibles

Grab your cat ears! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into SoCal this month, making two stops in the Los Angeles area.

Sanrio fans can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including a Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plush and hand-decorated cookie sets.

The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in Torrance and Ontario during the final days of January. The truck will be parked at the Del Amo Fashion Center near P.F. Changs on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Jan. 30 the truck will visit Ontario Mills near the AMC Theaters.

After Ontario, the truck will continue its West Coast tour with a stop in the San Diego area.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visitors are expected to follow county and state COVID-19 guidelines, including staying home if sick, wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing.

Safety procedures and sanitation efforts are in place to combat the spread of coronavirus. Staff members will wear masks and gloves. Counters, POS (point of sale) and payment readers will be disinfected every 30 minutes, according to a news release.

And to minimize contact, the truck will only accept credit/debit card payments. Cash will not be accepted.

Click here for more information on the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck's schedule.