The Huntington Is Giving 560 Memberships to Local College Students

While study after modern study extols nature's many gifts, specifically in the realm of aiding creativity, imagination, and the flowering of ideas, we don't always find the time to find those nature-adjacent moments.

And if you're in college?

For sure, you're as busy as one thousand incredibly active bees. You're writing essays, taking tests, working in the lab, and pinballing, as speedily as a small silver orb, between a flurry of classes, study sessions, and teacher conferences.

But if you had a membership in hand, to one of our region's great cultural institutions, a place that also happens to boast a plethora of petal-strong, tree-shady spots made for thinking, you'd surely pause the pinballing and make for that magical oasis at once.

And that's just what 560 college students will get to do in the months ahead, for The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is once again kicking off its way-rad Membership Giveaway to College Students.

Okay, perhaps "way-rad" might be a bit hoary when it comes to current collegespeak, but you get us: Hundreds of students are going to be stoked to find out they're getting a complimentary membership to the San Marino landmark. (Perhaps "stoked" lives in the same semi-dated realm as "way-rad," but we accept that.)

How to enter?

For starters, be a student at a college located in LA County. Enter between Sep. 1, 2021 at 9 a.m. and Sept. 2, 2021 at 10 a.m., and be sure you've never won a Huntington college membership before, as you won't be eligible.

Same deal with people who are members of The Huntington right now. You're a current member? You're not eligible for this giveaway.

And how will the winners be selected? By a lottery. If you're one of the names picked, best check your email, because that's how you'll get your membership.

You can read all the rules and must-know details here, and begin to dream about what corner of The Huntington you'll call upon, if you do win, to untangle knotty calculus problems, devise diamond-bright essay themes, and finish reading an assigned novel that you're totally loving.

There's a bench, a path, or a spot of sunshine awaiting you, all good things that could potentially help a busy mind unlock fresh ideas, new notions, and way-rad solutions to those eternally challenging questions of college.