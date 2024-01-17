The Mullin Automotive Museum is closing, but there's still time to admire its rare cars

What to Know The Mullin Automotive Museum was launched in 2010 by Peter and Merle Mullin

The Oxnard museum will shutter on Feb. 10, 2024 "(i)n light of the passing of Peter Mullin"

Check hours and details when planning your visit; the museum will be open "on a limited basis" during its final weeks

Southern California has long been a nexus for noteworthy automobiles, the stylish and sophisticated creations that have stood the test of time, the lure of the open road, and our passing fancies.

One of the hallowed hubs for devotees of timeless vehicles, at least since 2010, has been the Mullin Automotive Museum.

Started by avid collectors Peter and Merle Mullin, the elegant Oxnard institution found inspiration in "20th-century French automotive styling" as well as "artifacts from the most-esteemed French master coachbuilders."

It's become a favorite for fans of automotive Art Deco flourishes and lavish touches, the extravagant details that became prevalent nearly a century ago. Eye-catching and sumptuous artworks and furniture have also been a major part of the extensive collection.

Now, the museum is set to shutter, "(i)n light of the passing of Peter Mullin in September 2023." The announcement was made on Jan. 17, 2024.

Further news adds an additional layer of poignancy to the revelation: Four of the museum's treasures, including a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150 CS 'Teardrop' were donated to the Petersen Automotive Museum on the Miracle Mile in Los Angeles.

It's a meaningful donation, as Mr. Mullin worked to help "transform" the Petersen into a world-class automotive destination, reveals the museum team.

"Sharing these 'rolling sculptures' and beautiful art with others was Peter's truest passion, and the museum helped bring that vision to life," said Merle Mullin, director of the Mullin Automotive Museum.

"We are deeply indebted to our staff, docents, volunteers, visitors and supporters who have dedicated their time and passion over the past 13 years. I hope past and first-time visitors will have a chance to say goodbye before we close."

The museum will be open on a "limited basis" through Feb. 10, 2024. If you'd like to visit, be sure to confirm open times and details before heading to Oxnard.