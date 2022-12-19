The Original Farmers Market's Free Holiday Fun Is Now Upping Cheer

What to Know The Holidays at the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax

Through Dec. 24, 2022; jazz performances, carolers, marionettes, snowmen crafts, and more merry treats

Free entry; food and drink are additional

The Original Farmers Market is well-known for selling all sorts of singular sweets, from the nutty slabs of decadent toffee at Littlejohn's Candies to the glossy caramel apples gracing the display cases at the Magic Nut and Candy Company.

The clocktower-rocking landmark, which has been charming visitors and locals since 1934, is beloved for its tempting bites, in other whimsical words.

But while you may be sweetly schooled about all of the destination's famous confections, do you know when its sweetest week occurs?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Fans would argue every week at the Third & Fairfax-based favorite is pretty dang sweet, spirit-wise, thanks to the fact that people like to gather there throughout the calendar for festive meet-ups with friends, family members, and neighbors.

That sweet and sparkly vibe only grows the week before Christmas, when a caboodle of colorful, cheerful, and joyful goings-on weave their way through the awning-lined public market.

It's a week brimming with "carolers, crafts, decorations" and lots of other twinkly trimmings, and it is ho-ho-happening through Dec. 24, 2022.

The treat-packed schedule offers something a bit different each day of the nearly week-long run.

The afternoon of Dec. 20 will feature Einstein Calypso Christmas while the Bob Baker Marionettes will call upon the vintage location on Dec. 22.

Look also for the market's marvelous menorah, which can be seen adding glow throughout Hanukkah to the pretty Plaza area.

Yuletide carolers, snowmen crafts, and other fun times/sights will festoon the itinerary, too.

It's all free to see, hear, and enjoy, but do bring funds should you want to sit and stay awhile, all to savor a cup of joe and, yes, one the celebrated sweets sold at the Original Farmers Market.