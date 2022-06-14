Happy Flag Day

The Pacific Wheel Will Pay Tribute to Flag Day

The ocean-close attraction will shimmer with red, white, and blue on June 14.

By Alysia Gray Painter

@alexc43
  • Tuesday, June 14
  • The 9-story attraction will display flag imagery from sunset to 12:30 a.m.
  • Free to see in person or via the webcam

Spying a flag stirring in the late spring breeze can be a moving experience, especially when a number of flags are grouped together in a single place.

But there's another emotion-filled experience involving our flag, and it happens when it is presented in light, and in an extremely large format.

Finding such a large flag isn't always easy, but if you look west, to the Santa Monica Pier, you'll find one of Southern California's biggest Flag Day commemorations.

For the Pacific Wheel will shimmer with stars, stripes, and patriotic hues on the evening of June 14, 2022, over several hours, beginning at sunset.

We remember the official adoption of the American flag each June 14, an august and pomp-laden occurrence that happened on this day in 1777.

Flags will be displayed across the country as a tribute, but there may be no larger flag than the one that will appear in Santa Monica, courtesy of 174,000 LED lights.

"The Ferris wheel's lighting system features 16.7 million color value combinations to display dynamic, custom, computer-generated lighting entertainment," shares the Pacific Park team.

"The eco-friendly, enhanced LED lighting provides 81 percent greater energy savings than most Ferris wheel’s traditional incandescent bulbs."

See this spectacular display in person, starting at sunset on June 14, or watch from home via the live cam.

This article tagged under:

Happy Flag DaySanta MonicaSanta Monica Pieramerican flagflag day
