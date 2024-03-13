The Ren Faire's popular Pub Crawl doth attract many revelers; tickets go on sale soon

What to Know The Original Renaissance Fair frolics at Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale this spring

April 6 through May 19; Saturdays and Sundays

Pub Crawl tickets, which are separate from festival admission, go on sale March 15 and are expected to quickly sell out; there are four crawls daily; 21+ only

If you're seeking an outlandish outing at the Original Renaissance Faire that really slayeth, the kind of memorable celebration that truly does taketh the cake, you'll want to look to the celebration's popular Pub Crawl.

And "popular," we do very strongly mean: This four-times-daily revelry has a notable knack for selling out well before the festival opens for its spritely seasonal run.

That begins on April 6 at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale, the traditional location for the sun-bright, always rollicking, sometimes bawdy, quite queenly, merrily medieval affair.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's an affair that will once again stick to a Saturday-Sunday schedule throughout all of April and most of May, offering visitors the charming chance to wear ye olde clothing, shop for goblets and fairy wings, learn archery, root for some jousters, and partake in live lute music.

Oh yes, and if those visitors are 21 or over? There is the Pub Crawl, one of the faire's must-get tickets.

Those tickets are available starting on March 15, but you can expect them to be fully sold out faster than it takes a noble knight to don his clinky-clanky armor.

Pub Crawlers may join one crawl each day, and the times to choose from? They're live on the site: 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 in the afternoon.

"Join the loud and lusty Pub Crawl Crew who guide you along the village streets to several fine taverns and public houses joking and singing all the way," is the raucous promise.

Note that you'll need to purchase a separate admission to enter the festival; those are available now. Also? Your Pub Crawl libations are included with your Pub Crawl ticket.

If Pub Crawling isn't your jam, be joyful: There are numerous delightful diversions to partake in, and themed weekends, too, including one that's fully devoted to pirates.

Eager to know the jest, er, rest of the story about this beloved springtime lark? All of your Pub Crawl and Original Renaissance Faire information is available on this site.