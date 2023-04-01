The Rose Parade's April Fools' Day Had a Hairy Good Start

What to Know Saturday, April 1 is April Fools' Day

Local attractions and events, including the Rose Parade, have celebrated the offbeat occasion with not-so-real revelations on social media

Other 2023 "announcements" have included new blue strawberries at Tanaka Farms in Irvine

Whatever you know about the Rose Parade — it usually rolls on New Year's Day (unless Jan. 1 is a Sunday), it has been around since the 1800s, it begins on Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena — you certainly know this: The famous floats must be decorated with natural materials.

Those materials regularly feature flower petals, seeds, leaves, and bark, deftly placed decorations that help create a colorful and creative conveyance.

But... human hair?

That is indeed a natural material, though finding evidence of it on the hundreds of floats that have appeared in the pomp-filled procession would be tricky, indeed.

That may change, at least according to the parade's April 1 announcement on social media.

The emphasis here, of course, is on "April 1."

"In an effort to continue innovating and embracing sustainability, the Rose Parade has decided to include hair as a natural material for use in the creation of floats."

A hair-cutting emoji followed, to make sure the message was hairy, er, very clear.

"The use of hair in parade floats presents a unique opportunity to showcase the versatility and beauty of this often-overlooked natural material," the parade's social media team continued.

"As with the standard rule of all other natural materials, the hair cannot be dyed, however it may be styled and shaped. The addition of hair will undoubtedly add a new level of creativity and artistry to the already stunning displays of the Rose Parade."

Fret not, flower fans: This April Fools' Day merriment will go no further than April 1, and hair will not cover the floats on Jan. 1, 2024.

But the Rose Parade's "announcement" continues a quirky tradition of local events, attractions, and museums sharing outlandish "news" via social media.

Tanaka Farms revealed on April 1, 2023 that blue strawberries had mysteriously popped up at the Irvine destination due to recent rains while the California Wildlife Center reported a majestic Owlephant Seal sighting on a Southern California beach.