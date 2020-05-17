Then and Now: See Photos of the Carhop Service at Mel’s Drive In

Mel's Drive In is taking you back to 1947, when it all began.

This weekend, the family-owned restaurant chain is bringing back its classic carhop service to give Californians a taste of some classic diner and home style cooking during the state's stay-at-home period.

"Seeing all my grandfather's old photos, it's always something I've thought of bringing back," said Colton Weiss, the grandson of the original Mel and the current owner/operations manager. "This is the most fun we could have given what's going on."

On Saturday and Sunday, just pull into one of Mel's participating locations (Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Sherman Oaks or Geary/Lombard in San Francisco) and put the car in park. A Mel's Drive In server will take your order. In Santa Monica, servers will be rocking retro roller skates from noon to 3 p.m.

