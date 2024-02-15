Things to do this weekend: 125th Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown

What to Know Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

The parade begins at Hill and Ord Streets in Chinatown

Free to see (grandstand seating is separately priced)

125th Golden Dragon Parade: A procession that has wended through three centuries with flair, a festive spirit, regal traditions, delightful dances, and plenty of panache? That's the Golden Dragon, which launches its lively Year of the Dragon celebration at 1 o'clock on Feb. 17 in Chinatown. Appearances by marching bands, the Miss Los Angeles Chinatown Court, kung fu pros, and other parade favorites will fill the ebullient afternoon.

Pasadena Black History Parade and Festival: The theme for this joyful event, which is celebrating its 42nd year, is "Past, Present, Future: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Jackie Robinson." Robinson Park is where the post-parade festival will take place, but if you'd like to be there for its stirring start at 10 o'clock? Make for the intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Mountain View Street. The Rose Court will be at the Feb. 17 parade as well as several celebrated Grand Marshals.

LA Art Show: Swinging by 100 galleries is an impossible task, if you're planning your outing for a single afternoon, and if those spaces are located within different cities and countries? Yep... as we said, pretty darn impossible. But this huge affair, "the most comprehensive international contemporary art show" in the country, will gather those galleries in one spot at the LA Convention Center. It's a four-day art-filled wonderland, with talks and special events, and it concludes on Feb. 18.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Lunar New Year at Santa Monica Place: Wishing trees, featuring those beautiful branches that include dozens if not hundreds of hopes for the future, are on display at this shopping center, which is also hosting a free Year of the Dragon celebration on the afternoon of Feb. 17. There shall be spirited dancing and performances, for sure, as well as red envelope specials at stores around the destination.

Great Backyard Bird Count: So you're obsessed, like so many eagle enthusiasts, with the nest-based doings of Jackie and Shadow, the Big Bear superstars? Here's one way to help nature and fast: Citizen scientists are needed to observe birds in their yards, neighborhoods, or anywhere they happen to be from Feb. 16-19. You only need to devote 15 minutes — really — and then share your findings via eBird or Merlin; find details how, now. Sweet: This colossal count is happening in several spots around the world.