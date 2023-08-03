Things to do this weekend: CatCon 2023 purrs in Pasadena

What to Know CatCon 2023 at the Pasadena Convention Center

Aug. 5 and 6; be sure to leave your own felines at home (though adoptable cats will play a role in the expo)

$40-$150; panels, vendors, workshops, and lots more

CatCon 2023: From tiny noses, to scratchy tongues, to the softest little feet beans, cats do indeed rule our feline-focused worlds. And in recent years, this animal-championing expo has, too; there are cat celebrities, info-packed panels, photo-fun opportunities, and all sorts of whiskery workshops. Important info: The Pasadena Convention Center bash isn't for your own baby, so do leave your precious Gizmo or Belle at home. And leaping for a ticket, like your cat jumps for a toy on a string? You should, right meow.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: The fact that the superstar's multi-night run at SoFi Stadium is happening at the same time as CatCon is one of the many charming things about the first weekend in August (the celebrated artist famously adores felines). But before you buy tickets to both, you'll want to find out everything to know about the concerts, from tickets, the merchandise scene, and getting to the venue. Metro Los Angeles has tips if you'd like to ride the rails to the concerts, which kick off on Aug. 3.

Bridgefest LA 2023: A mondo music festival will unfurl at the 6th Street Bridge over eight ebullient hours on Aug. 5, but that's now the only uplifting event in the works for this instantly iconic span. The groundbreaking of the new Sixth Street Parc project, a spotlight on the businesses of the Arts District and Boyle Heights, and plenty more must-sees shall play a part. The Saturday fun is free but be sure to RSVP.

Avocado Fest! Angel City, that suds-perfect Arts District brewery, has long been associated with hops, barley, and the classic components of craft beer. But the brewhouse is also known as a supporter of the alligator pear, in all its bumpily, beautiful, delicious expressions. An avocado-themed to-do is returning to the sizable space on Aug. 6, with unique beers, eats, and contests (juggling and the counting of pits are among them). "Specialty tours" are also part of the foamy festivities.

CatVideoFest: This weekend is truly where it's cat: In addition to CatCon, there is this adorable big-screen event, which is trotting into Vidiots in Eagle Rock over several scritchable, snuggly days. It is just what it sounds like: Great videos of cats but in a theatrical format (prepare for wave after wave of happy emotions at seeing whiskers writ large). Tickets should be purr-cured, er, procured before making for the gorgeous recently revitalized Eagle Theatre. A bonus: The fest helps adoptable kittens.