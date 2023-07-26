CatVideoFest slinks onto the big screen at Vidiots

What to Know CatVideoFest

Vidiots will screen the "latest and best cat videos" over several adorable August days

$12 general; other ticketing tiers are available; part of the proceeds help cats in need

The dog days of summer are trotting our way, but meow is the time for feline film fun, the sort of tumbly, rumbly, emotion-deep delights that can only be delivered by the elegant tail-swishers among us.

We are, of course, talking about cats. And while countless films spotlight felines in major roles, there are other watchable whimsies that feature our whiskery friends as they engage in all sorts of appealing antics.

Cat videos are what we're purring about here, those short and sweet cinematic gems that we so often view on the small screen. Make that the very small screen: Viewing kitten-centered shorts on a phone is how millions of people regularly pass the time.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But what if you could admire these iconic animals and their endearing escapades on the big screen?

You can, thanks to CatVideoFest, the all-around-the-country event that will soon swish its tail right here in Southern California.

The place? The vivacious Vidiots cinema, the Eagle Theatre in Eagle Rock. The time? CatVideoFest begins its week-plus run on Aug. 4. The price? A general ticket is $12, but other options are available.

Once seated in the newly renovated Eagle Rock theater, you'll savor "... a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses."

"CatVideoFest is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area."

And talk about timing: This scratchy-tongue'd to-do opens a day ahead of separately ticketed CatCon in Pasadena, meaning you can lap up both CatVideoFest, like a tasty saucer of milk as well as the everything-cat expo in a single weekend, if you're up for it.

And surely you are: If a cat can tirelessly bat a dangling bit of yarn for the better part of an hour, you can enjoy CatVideoFest and a colossal cat convention over a few days, a one-two to-do that we leave you feline fine.