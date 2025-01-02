Things to do this weekend: Enjoy a free Oshogatsu Family Fest in Little Tokyo

What to Know 2025 Oshogatsu Family Festival

Japanese American National Museum

Sunday, Jan. 5

Free, but secure your ticket on the JANM site

Crafts, performances, and activities will look ahead to the Year of the Snake

2025 Oshogatsu Family Festival: The Year of the Snake is in the celebratory spotlight at the Japanese American National Museum on the first Sunday of January, with activities, performances, and an assortment of auspicious and fun festivities on the roster. Mochitsuki, a Japanese tradition featuring the pounding of rice, snake origami, demos featuring candy sculptures, and other sweet surprises are on the schedule. It's free but do get a ticket ahead of time.

Free Lunar New Year Festival: The pay-nothing parties are flowering across Southern California in the days and weeks ahead, with a family-fun bash at the Bowers Museum on Sunday, Jan. 5. Head for the Santa Ana museum's Key Courtyard for a dragon and lion dance, Vietnamese Bolero Music, and other cultural performances. Complimentary Vietnamese egg rolls are part of the day, and crafts, too; check out all the to-dos at the Bowers Museum now.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo: Creating a bit of ethereal enchantment for the new year can involve a few spritely spells, a magical forest walk, and, if you're flying by DTLA on your trusty broomstick, a stop at this LA Convention Center event. Haunting, spooky, and ensorcelled goods will add a glamorous and ghouly touch to the meet-up, which will materialize over two October-meets-January days (Jan. 4 and 5).

Festive farewells: The holidays are still in full shimmer at several Southern California spots, but that sparkling stretch is coming to a close. The first weekend of January is traditionally the final chance to spy decorations and lights, so you'll want to make your way to "Grinchmas" at Universal Studios Hollywood, "Enchanted" at Descanso Gardens, Disneyland Resort, and Knott's Berry Farm to soak in the seasonal splendor in the days just ahead. (Check final dates, details, and how to secure an advance ticket and/or reservation before heading out.)

Cyberpunk Film Series: Cyberpunk, that neon-bright, ultra-moody, tech-forward genre, has held sway over sci-fi cinephiles for a few decades now, but it still feels as spiky and smart as when it first captured our film fancies. The Academy Museum will dive into these dystopian and often dazzling worlds beginning Jan. 2, with several screenings featuring the best of the best, and a few offbeat selections, too. "Blade Runner" and "Escape from New York" are coming up; check out the full list now.