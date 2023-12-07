Things to do this weekend: Hanukkah fests at The Skirball and the Original Farmers Market

What to Know Hanukkah Festival at the Skirball Cultural Center on Dec. 10; $18 adult (other tiers available); reservations are sold out but walk-up tickets are available

Klezmer music, jelly doughnuts, and crafts are on the celebratory schedule

The Original Farmers Market's free Chanukah Celebration is also on Dec. 10; look for live music and an ice sculpture menorah

Happy Hanukkah: Menorah lightings are shimmering around Southern California as Hanukkah begins, with two of the big family festivals taking place just a few days after the holiday's Dec. 7 start: The Skirball Cultural Center's popular Hanukkah Festival, a party that features Mostly Kosher's dance-ready klezmer music, jelly doughnuts for sale, and sweet storytime, and the Original Farmers Market's free Chanukah Celebration, a gathering that also has music and fun, as well as an ice sculpture menorah. Both festivals happen on Dec. 10; walk-up tickets are available at The Skirball while no reservation is needed for the festivity at the 3rd & Fairfax public market.

Christmas Tree Lane opens: This illuminated Altadena holiday-tacular marked its centennial a couple of years back, a testament to its twinkly staying power. Now, thanks to a large team of dedicated volunteers, the light-filled lane is still twinkling, and that sparkle will stay strong throughout much of the yuletide season. The iconic trees lining the thoroughfare? They're towering deodar cedars. The feel in the air? It's downright convivial. The kick-off? Be there on Dec. 9 from 3 to 9 o'clock.

"Hot Chocolate Nutcracker": The Debbie Allen Dance Academy's annual confection has been a favorite for several years running now, with over 100 performances and devoted fans who return each December. The timeless story has a few fresh features — a trio of New York City mice offers lively commentary — and visits to fantastical new lands. Pirouette for Redondo Beach from Dec. 7-10 to enjoy the beautiful ballet, and oh yes: There's a magical tea, too, before select performances.

Holiday boats on parade: The joyful giant of the splashy genre, Newport Beach's super-over-the-top-ish five-nighter, is still a week away, but finding fabulous on-the-water processions on Dec. 9 can happily happen. Dana Point Harbor's Boat Parade of Lights sails from Dec. 8-10 while Marina del Rey's Boat Parade wends its whimsical way around the festive area on Dec. 9. Just check with your favorite beach/harbor community to find out what they have in the works.

Fun in the snow: The free Parks After Dark: Winter Wonderland experiences continue this weekend at several regional parks, and the "winter" part is for real: Parks & Recreation is bringing in lots of fun flakeage — like several tons — for sledding and snow-based high jinks. Just be sure to peruse which parks are participating and when (ends Dec. 16). And up the big mountain? Snow tubing — you'll need to pay admission, keep in mind — is whooshing at Big Bear Snow Play.